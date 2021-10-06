Following the return of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the subject of romantic returns was discussed by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of The Day: Top 10 podcast.

The return of Gareth Bale to Tottenham on a season-long loan from Real Madrid in September 2020 was ranked 10th by Shearer and eighth by Richards.

Gary Lineker: "In terms of romantic returns, there were no supporters when he came back [due to the pandemic]. He has to be one of the greatest British players of all time. He is right up there."

Alan Shearer: "I got the feeling Jose Mourinho never really wanted him [at Spurs]. I don’t know the ins and outs [of his time in Spain] but looking from the outside I cannot for the life of me understand why he is not adored at Real Madrid after the career he’s had there and what he has achieved."

Micah Richards: "He actually did well [at Real]. He was just a different player [when he returned to Spurs]. When he played on the right he wasn’t as devastating as we’d seen him in the past. He looked technical, I thought he did really well."

