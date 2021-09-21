On this day: Neville scores Toffees cup winner
📆 #OnThisDay in 2011, @Fizzer181 scored the winner as #EFC came from behind to beat #WBA 2-1 in the #EFLCup third round— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) September 21, 2021
⚽️ @Fellaini struck the Blues' first goal
📋 Mucha, Neville, @Johnheitinga, @PJags06, Baines, Coleman, Drenthe, Rodwell, Fellaini, @RBarkley8, Stracqualursi pic.twitter.com/nULgfCCjMa
