Lawro's predictions: Leeds v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Leeds are yet to win this season, and they don't seem to carry the same threat going forward as they did last season. They are still conceding plenty of goals, though - 12 in five league games so far, and at least one in every match.

Despite their poor form, I still think Marcelo Bielsa's side will come good sooner rather than later. West Ham's only league defeat came against Manchester United in very strange circumstances, but I fancy Leeds to edge this one.

Friction's prediction: There have got to be goals in this game. 2-3

Find out how Lawro and Friction think the rest of this week's fixtures will go