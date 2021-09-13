Everton 3-1 Burnley - Benitez reaction

Everton boss Rafa Benitez talking to BBC Sport: "It was a good game, very physical. It was not easy but overall we were ok.

"When we scored our goal, we had more confidence, played 4-3-3, created more chances and could have scored more goals.

"Really pleased with the connection between the team and the fans. We are looking to build a fortress here.

"Both Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have quality and are good pros. They are keen to learn, even Andros at his age. The main thing in this team, everyone said we needed wingers. Today Richarlison did a great job also and the two wingers helped the striker do better.

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin broke his toe, was playing with pain, now he has a problem with his quads and we have to see."

On James Rodriguez: "It doesn't change too much, we are talking about strikers and wingers. Nobody can argue about the quality of James but he is behind the others."