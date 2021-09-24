Lawro's predictions: Everton v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Everton got taken apart in the space of about 10 minutes at Aston Villa but their problems are nothing compared to Norwich's situation.

The Canaries have lost all five of their games so far and were beaten at home by Watford last weekend. They got their only away win of the season at Goodison Park in 2019-20, the last time they were in the Premier League, but it is hard to see them winning a game anywhere at the moment.

Friction's prediction: Everton have had a bad week but they should still just about scrape this one. 1-0

