Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace made Odsonne Edouard their joint third-most expensive player when they signed him from Celtic for £14m.

The Frenchman scored 89 goals - and provided 39 assists - in 179 appearances for the Scottish side.

Palace will hope they get the Edouard that Celtic fans loved in his first three seasons there.

The 23-year-old won three league titles and two trebles at Celtic and was named Scottish Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in 2018-19 - and was being valued at £30m.

But former Scotland winger Pat Nevin said on transfer deadline day: "Every single Celtic fan I know would have given the keys to their car to drive him away. A lot would have said 'get him out of here'. He hasn't been working that hard, he probably will at Crystal Palace."

Odsonne is a good dribbler, finisher and can hold the ball up. Palace fans will hope they can see this against Tottenham on Saturday at 12:30 BST.

