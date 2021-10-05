West Ham 1-2 Brentford: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Bryan Mbeumo kicked of the scoring for Brentford at London Stadium, managing to slot the ball over the goalline before Lukasz Fabianski's attempted savePublished1 hour agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Bees were forced to make an early substitution when Shandon Baptiste appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in the 29th minuteImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The hosts dominated after the break and a sprawling save from David Raya stopped Jarrod Bowen, however the West Ham forward supplied the Hammers with an equaliser with just 10 minutes left on the clockImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, But the same man who came to the Bees' rescue against Liverpool was the hero once again. With virtually the last kick of the game, Yoane Wissa scored to give Brentford the three points away from home.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Brentford move up to seventh in the Premier League table and Wissa took centre stage as Thomas Frank's team took the time to thank the travelling fans