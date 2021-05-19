It's long been a nickname he's been associated with and, like it or not, Patrick Bamford is now officially 'Lord Bamford'.

The striker, who has scored 16 league goals so far this season, has been registered by a Leeds fan, who has paid for the title belonging to Hougun Manor Estate in Cumbria.

He recently had to deny rumours that he is related to JCB owner, Lord Bamford, on That Peter Crouch Podcast.

But now it seems he can finally claim the distinguished title as his own - and he seems pretty happy with it...