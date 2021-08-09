Romelu Lukaku now plays with "more energy" than when he was last in the Premier League and his new style of play will "desperately help" Chelsea, says former Blues winger Pat Nevin.

Lukaku, 28, is close to re-joining Chelsea from Inter Milan in a club record £97.5m deal seven years after leaving Stamford Bridge.

He has scored 47 goals in 72 Serie A appearances for Inter and ranks among the best players in the world, according to Nevin.

"His time in Italy has changed him a little bit and there is a little bit more energy in a high defensive way," Nevin said on the Football Daily podcast.

"I am intrigued to know what Thomas Tuchel does now - how he uses Romelu Lukaku because they have so many options."

Former Scotland defender Gary Caldwell added: "Antonio Conte has improved him as a football player - he is better than the Lukaku that left Manchester United."

Hear more on Lukaku (from 10:28) on the full episode of the Football Daily podcast