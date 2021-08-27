Team news: Brighton v Everton
Brighton are hoping forward Neal Maupay will be fit despite a shoulder injury.
Danny Welbeck could return from a thigh problem but is unlikely to start, while Enock Mwepu, who limped off in midweek, has a small chance of being involved.
Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has a shoulder injury and will be assessed ahead of the game.
Alex Iwobi also faces a late fitness test on an abductor problem but Moise Kean is banned after his red card in Tuesday's EFL Cup win at Huddersfield.
