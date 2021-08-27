Team news: Brighton v Everton

Brighton are hoping forward Neal Maupay will be fit despite a shoulder injury.

Danny Welbeck could return from a thigh problem but is unlikely to start, while Enock Mwepu, who limped off in midweek, has a small chance of being involved.

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has a shoulder injury and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Alex Iwobi also faces a late fitness test on an abductor problem but Moise Kean is banned after his red card in Tuesday's EFL Cup win at Huddersfield.

Who makes your Seagulls team this weekend?

Pick and share your Toffees XI here