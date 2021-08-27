Manchester City have decided not to pursue a deal for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronald after considering the matter carefully.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Ronaldo had said he "no longer has any intention" of playing for the Italian giants.

Manchester United are now understood to be in talks with signing the 36-year-old, who used to play for the Red Devils.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo "knows that we are here" during a news conference on Friday.

