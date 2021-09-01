Watford new boys have big shoes to fill

Mike Peter, BBC Sport

Watford did most of their business early - only two of their 10 first-team signings came after the start of the season. The final days of the window mostly involved fans waiting to see which club stalwarts would be on their way.

The end result was players with a total of 839 appearances moving since Sunday lunchtime. Half of those belong to Troy Deeney, who leaves after 11 years and with a place in the club's top-ten appearance makers and goal-scoring charts.

While Domingos Quina and Marc Navarro may not live long in the memory, midfielders Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah were stylish on the pitch and popular off it. With their contracts down to their final year, both were ushered out the door along with Andre Gray, who may not have garnered much affection from the fanbase thanks to his stuttering form, but was a consistent first-team presence during his four years at Watford.

The team's opening matches have been received with cautious optimism in the stands and it may prove that club has been right in its decisive handling of the departing players, but it may take some time for the same bonds to form with the new arrivals.