Playing your entire career at your boyhood club is a real show of loyalty.

With Harry Kane and Jack Grealish both on the brink of possible moves away from their hometown teams, BBC Sport looks at some players who turned down money-spinning deals to become legends at their clubs.

Ryan Giggs

Wing wizard Giggs collected an incredible 34 winners' medals during his playing career, all of which came with Manchester United.

The Welshman rejected an offer to join Italian powerhouse AC Milan during the late 1990s and can have no regrets on that decision considering how his career panned out.

Paul Scholes

France legend Zinedine Zidane was once asked how it feels to be the best midfielder in the world. "I don't know, ask Paul Scholes," he replied.

During Euro 2000, Scholes had a phone call asking if he would be interested in a move to Inter Milan but he stayed at Old Trafford because he was "at the biggest club in the world".

