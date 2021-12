Kasey McAteer was your man of the match as Leicester routed Newcastle 4-0 at King Power Stadium.

McAteer made his first senior appearance for Brendan Rodgers' side, replacing James Maddison in the 88th minute.

There is just something about seeing a youth academy player in the senior side that fans love so much - and that is definitely the case for McAteer.

Read the full match report and see how the players rated