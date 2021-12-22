Jurgen Klopp has called for "someone to act" over teams having to play on 26 and 28 December at a time when there has been an increase in Covid cases, after his skipper Jordan Henderson called for player welfare to be taken more seriously.

The Reds will be one of 12 top-flight sides playing games on those dates and, while Klopp has criticised the festive fixture schedule in the past, he believes the current situation is "different".

"Even though I don't think it is right in normal times, it feels wrong to insist teams play fixtures within two days of each other in this present situation," said the German in his programme notes for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

"We cannot put our hands over our eyes and pretend this is a 'normal' situation. It isn't. It's extraordinary. And on that basis I implore those with the power to make change to intervene. Please do so for the welfare of the players.

"It's nothing to do with competition or advantage. To think that in the present climate, you would need to be pretty craven.

"Look at the situation. Look at the physical strain on the athletes already. Let's work collaboratively to find a solution. It is not OK to ask teams to play twice in two days at the moment. It is absolutely not OK, actually. It would be entirely wrong. Someone has to act."