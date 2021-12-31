There are no new Covid cases for now and Frank hopes it would still be the same on Sunday. Rico Henry is out injured and Bryan Mbeumo is still "touch and go".

On the busy festive schedule Frank says he enjoys playing lots of games and has no issues with it apart from when there is only one day between two games. He added that he thinks the FA Cup should change format so the semi-final goes straight to penalties instead of two legs.

Frank was full of praise for his side after the Manchester City game: "When you play against teams that are better on paper you need to defend well. We created some things but we lacked some quality on the day and we could've been more brave. City in their recent form are tearing teams apart so to hold them to keeping the ball in the corner for the last minutes I think we can say we did well."

He doesn't see much difference between Steven Gerrard and Dean Smith's Aston Villa yet but said that Gerrard is a great manager who will have a great future.

He added that his side have a "remarkable number of points" considering the injuries and Covid situation but that he is very ambitious and wants to get "as high as possible".