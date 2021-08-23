Liverpool v Burnley: The pick of the stats
Burnley have lost five in a row in the Premier League for the first time ever, last doing so in any division in the 2008-09 Championship campaign.
Liverpool have strung together four consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since a run of seven between December 2019 and January 2020.
Burnley have lost 11 of their 15 Premier League matches against Liverpool (W2 D2), more defeats than they have suffered against any other side in the league (losing 10 against Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City).