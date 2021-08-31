Leeds' summer ins and outs

Happy with Leeds' summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of the Whites' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Amari Miller (Birmingham), Jack Harrison (Man City), Junior Firpo (Barcelona), Sean McGurk (Wigan), Lewis Bate (Chelsea), Kristoffer Klaesson (Valerenga), Leo Hjelde (Celtic)

Outs: Gaetano Berardi (released), Ouasim Bouy (released), Barry Douglas (released), Cole Gibbon (released), Niklas Haugland (released), Eunan O'Kane (released), Matthew Turner (released), Ryan Edmondson (Fleetwood, loan), Oliver Casey (Blackpool), Kun Temenuzhkov (Real Union, loan), Rafa Mujica (Las Palmas), Alfie McCalmont (Morecambe, loan), Ezgjan Alioski (released), Mateusz Bogusz (Ibiza, loan) Pablo Hernandez (Castellon), Elia Caprile (Aurora Pro Patria 1919, loan), Niall Huggins (Sunderland, loan), Ian Poveda (Blackburn, loan)

