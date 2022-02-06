Nottingham Forest v Leicester: confirmed team news

Nottingham Forest are boosted by the return of captain Joe Worrall, who has missed three matches after suffering a broken rib and he comes in for Jack Colback.

Forest are without 13-goal top scorer Lewis Grabban, who scored the winner against Arsenal in round three, as he sustained an ankle injury against Cardiff last time out and is set to miss two months of action, with Keinan Davis starting.

Sam Surridge, signed on transfer deadline day from Stoke, is among the substitutes.

Nottingham Forest XI: Samba, Lowe, McKenna, Cook, Spence, Worrall, Garner, Zinckernagel, Yates, Johnson, Davis.

Subs: Horvath, Figueiredo, Colback, Cafu, Laryea, Davis, Silva, Surridge, Ojeda.