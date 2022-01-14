It may have felt like a loss for fans but this tie is finely balanced

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Not a night Liverpool will remember with much fondness, and while they are still very much in with a chance of reaching Wembley, it’ll need a much better performance in the second leg at the Emirates.

It's sometimes not easy to break a 10-man defence down. Arsenal’s gameplan had to change the moment Granit Xhaka was sent off, but with almost 80% possession, Liverpool could manage only one shot on target. They struggled to get anything going up front, couldn’t get in behind Arsenal’s back line often enough, and their corners and free kicks were poor.

Definitely an off night, and the absences of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were only too apparent. Liverpool will have to navigate the next few games as best they can without them and hope they’re still fighting on all fronts when they return.

But don’t write Liverpool off just yet. If they can beat Brentford on Sunday, they might just find the confidence to up the gears in the second leg.

Arsenal can be rightly praised for their resilience last night, but they’ll know only too well how dangerous Liverpool can be when their backs are against the wall.

Liverpool didn’t lose - it might just have felt that way for Reds fans, but it's not over yet and next week’s second leg is still finely balanced.