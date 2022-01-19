George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta was adamant this afternoon that Arsenal made the right decision in asking for the north London derby to be postponed.

"We didn’t have the players necessary to have a squad available to fulfil a Premier League match," the manager said. "That is 100% guaranteed. This is a no-win situation.

"When we played the first three games of the season when other teams were postponing matches and we tried to play, we played and we were killed."

When asked about some of the criticism, Arteta had this response: "We will defend our club with teeth and nails. We are not going to get anyone damaging our name and trying to lie about things that haven’t occurred.

"If we make mistakes, we will put our hands up, but we will defend our club in a really strong way."

There have been no new Covid cases at London Colney this week, but the manager wouldn’t reveal any injury news before the semi-final against Liverpool tomorrow.