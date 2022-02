Newcastle tried to sign 32-year-old Brazil defender Felipe from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day. (Cadena Cope - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, transfer target Sven Botman says the club is taking on a "nice" project and while the 22-year-old Dutch defender says he is "fine" at Lille, he expects to leave during the summer. (Ziggo Sport - via Newcastle Chronicle), external

