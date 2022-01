Luka Racic has joined Danish side HB Koge on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old defender returns to his native Denmark after scoring one goal in nine games for the Bees' first team.

He joined Brentford from FC Copenhagen in the summer of 2018 and spent time with the B team before being promoted to the senior squad.

Koge's season resumes after their winter break at the end of February.

