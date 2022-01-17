Appointing Martinez 'would divide fans again'

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman says bringing Roberto Martinez back to Goodison Park would divide supporters, which isn't what the club needs.

The Toffees have made initial contact with the Belgian FA about bringing Martinez back to Merseyside, six years after he was sacked.

Osman, who played under Martinez at Everton told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Everton appointed a man that divided the fans with regards to opinion in Rafael Benitez and you saw how little time he was given and how difficult it was for him to turn things around - and ultimately how it was the wrong decision.

"I do think to give Roberto Martinez a second shot at it would divide fans again. At the moment the club needs to be united. The club needs to all be pulling in the same direction to try and bring success back.

"There will be a section of the fans that would love to see Roberto back. There were times in that three years that we played some really good football. In that first season we finished in fifth position, but we’d been doing that for the previous five or six seasons as well.

"We quickly ended up finishing mid-table in the next two seasons and ultimately Roberto Martinez lost his job.

"There’s no doubting he’s a quality manager. He’s managing the Belgian national team.

"But I don’t think it would unite the fans if he were to come back to Everton, and that’s the issue for me."