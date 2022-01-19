Your Leeds gossip round-up

Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so here's a round-up of the potential ins and outs for Leeds so far:

Leeds are pressing to negotiate a deal with Torino for former Chelsea defender Ola Aina ( Corriere Granata , external via Sport Witness , external )

The Whites are also in search of a new midfielder, although Blackburn Rovers are keen to hold on to John Buckley despite interest from Leeds. (Leeds Live, external)

Instead, Marcelo Bielsa may turn his attention to Cagliari's Nahitan Nandez, with the club supposedly having the funds for a move. (La Nuova Sardegna, external - in Italian)

Leeds also expected to return with a second bid for RB Salzburg's Brenden Aaronson after their initial £15m offer was rejected. (Daily Mail, external)

How are you feeling about Leeds' January transfer window so far? Let us know here.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.