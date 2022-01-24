Can Spurs do enough to keep Conte?

Former Tottenham right-back Stephen Kelly fears Antonio Conte won't stay at Tottenham beyond his initial contract if the club don't financially back him.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, he said: "My big worry is that we’ve got this guy in and he is a sublime manager. He knows how to get the best out of players and they want to run through brick walls for him.

"Similar to other managers like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, he organises his side and he gets a hunger in them. But he’s only here for 18 months and I just don’t know if Tottenham are going to do enough in 18 months to keep him there and that’s my big worry.

"We have this guy and we want to keep him and we want to surround him with talent but is that going to happen? That’s the big question mark. We have a sprinkling that if you add a few to it you could challenge, but the finances that City and Chelsea have on offer are astronomical.

"Then you throw Manchester United into the mix, who have spent fortunes as well and are nowhere near, it is a bit worrying."

