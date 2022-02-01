Will Conte be happy?

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte - and this is not a criticism - is hugely demanding because he knows what success requires.

It is highly unlikely his mood would have been sunny after long-negotiated deals for Wolves forward Adama Traore and Porto's Luis Diaz were hijacked by Barcelona and Liverpool respectively.

Spurs needed to react, so managing director Fabio Paratici returned to familiar territory and former club Juventus to sign Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur for an initial £15.9m and Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski on an 18-month loan.

Whether they will be enough to perform the trick Conte wants remains to be seen.

Conte has certainly been sending a few through the exit door with Alli's move to Everton while record £53.8m signing Tanguy Ndombele has joined Lyon on loan. Summer signing Bryan Gil is also off to Valencia on a similar basis while Giovani Lo Celso joined Villarreal for the remainder on the season.

The Spurs manager is notoriously tough to please so the club's hierarchy will hope the late flurry of activity will at least keep him happy until the summer. Will it? The jury is out.

