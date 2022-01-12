Your Wolves gossip round-up

We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Wolves transfer gossip to drop so far:

Wolves have been given fresh hope of signing Renato Sanches, who is expected to leave Lille this month. (Give Me Sport), external

Bruno Lage is also interested in signing Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo and his international team-mate Raul Jimenez could help seal the deal. (W Deportes via Molineux News), external

Wolves are reportedly ready to listen to offers for Willy Boly, with the defender having fallen down the pecking order under boss Lage. (Mail), external

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

How do you feel about Wolves' activity in the window so far? Have your say here.