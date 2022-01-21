Mike Parkin, From the Rookery End podcast, external

Claudio Ranieri (perhaps understandably) tried to play down the importance of tonight’s game with Norwich, suggesting it’s a match that Watford must not lose.

I love Claudio, but on this one I think we disagree – this really does have the feel of a must-win fixture.

It was heartening to see our losing run brought to a halt on Saturday, a brilliant, late equaliser from Joao Pedro rescued a vital point, and the fact that we were able to battle our way to a draw in such a pressurised game is definite cause for optimism.

Equally pleasing was the way the three new recruits performed; Kamara, Samir and Kayembe all made impressive debuts and they’ll need to reproduce their form if we’re to get the three points tonight.

Norwich secured an eye-catching win of their own at the weekend and they have clearly improved under Dean Smith, so we’re not taking anything for granted, but this is a massive opportunity to kickstart our survival bid.

After an unexpected extra few days rest (Watford’s midweek trip to Burnley was postponed for a second time) there can be no excuses.

