Chelsea v Spurs: Confirmed team news

Six changes for Chelsea, including the end of Romelu Lukaku's one-game exile.

Lukaku, Kepa, Malang Sarr, Jorginho, Saul and Hakim Ziyech are in.

Afcon-bound Edouard Mendy, the injured Trevoh Chalobah, wondergoal scorer Mateo Kovacic, Thiago Silva, Ngolo Kante and Christian Pulisic drop out.

Timo Werner is on the bench after recovering from injury.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Mount, Saul, Havertz, Ziyech, Lukaku. Subs: Bettinelli, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pulisic, Werner, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Hall.

Tottenham make two changes from their 1-0 win at Watford.

Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty replace Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier, who is not in the squad at all.

Spurs: Lloris, Emerson, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Moura, Son, Kane. Subs: Gollini, Austin, Rodon, Reguilon, Winks, Alli, Lo Celson, Ndombele, Gil.