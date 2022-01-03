Reasons to be cheerful for Potter's side

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

The historic first ever win at Goodison Park provided the perfect start to 2022 for Graham Potter’s side. The Seagulls were forced to work hard for the victory but there were plenty of positives to take from the performance.

Brighton scored three goals for the first time this season in the Premier League and they were three very different goals. A team move, a set piece and a perfect strike. Alexis Mac Allister doubled his tally for the season and has vindicated the decision to start him in the last three fixtures.

Potter has wanted goals from more areas of the pitch and Dan Burn obliged. The tall centre-back has given an aerial threat but perhaps more importantly has helped restrict Ivan Toney, Romelu Lukaku and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the last three fixtures which have yielded seven points from a possible nine.

Ian Dury once sang 'Reasons To Be Cheerful, Pt. 3’, that certainly rings true for Graham Potter over the last 10 days.

The Seagulls’ talisman Yves Bissouma is due to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations but Potter now has options in midfield heading towards their next Premier League fixture against bitter rivals Crystal Palace.