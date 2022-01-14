Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he is running out of players because of illness and injury, so there is a chance this game might be called off.

If it goes ahead, I am not expecting a classic.

The way Tottenham went out of the Carabao Cup without much of a fight was disappointing, but they are still unbeaten in the league in eight games under Antonio Conte.

Conte will want to keep that record, so being hard to beat will be the priority, but I have a feeling Spurs will nick all three points, even though Son Heung-min is still out injured.

S-X's prediction: 3-1

Anything could happen here, but Arsenal are not quite the same team when they are away from home.

