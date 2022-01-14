Dean Smith was one of the first managers to speak to the media this morning to preview Norwich's home game against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Smith confirmed midfielder Todd Cantwell is available to return to the squad after missing out on the 2-0 defeat by West Ham at London Stadium on Wednesday.

Forward Josh Sargent trained on Thursday and is back in contention to face Everton, while midfielder Lukas Rupp is "two or three weeks" from being available and defender Andrew Omobamidele's rehab is targeted towards an early February return.

On whether Norwich can avoid relegation, Smith was hopeful the club will still be playing top-flight football next season: "I believe we can turn this around. More importantly, the players need to believe that as well."

Smith gave his thoughts on counterpart Rafael Benitez, whose side sit 15th in the table after just one league win in their past five games: "Everton had a good start and it takes time to work the changes from a new manager. I have respect for what Rafa’s done in the league."

The performances of right-back Max Aarons, who made his 150th appearance for Norwich against the Hammers this week, haven't gone unnoticed by Smith: "Max wants to get better and to improve. He’s a good lad and a good player. It’s some achievement to get to 150 games at the age of 22."

