Former Everton duo Leon Osman and Sylvain Distin agree Dele Alli is an exciting signing for new boss Frank Lampard, but warn the midfielder may need time to settle.

Alli joined late on deadline day from Spurs and is only 25 years old, but Distin admits he has some concerns about the signing.

"I don't doubt his qualities," Distin told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "But he's joining a club with a new manager, it will take a bit of time for him to be match fit and a lot will have to happen before he can reach good form.

"I am a little bit apprehensive about this one - if things go well though, he can be an amazing signing for Everton."

Osman was more positive and thinks Alli is a player that Everton desperately needed.

"They've been crying out for a goalscoring midfielder and I don't he'll lack for minutes," Osman said. "Lampard will tell him exactly what he wants and I'm sure he'll be a great signing."

