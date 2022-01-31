Liverpool building 'a very exciting team'

John Gibbons, The Anfield Wrap, external

Transfer deadline day is usually a spectator sport for Liverpool supporters. The days of Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez in one glorious January day are long gone and been replaced by “forward planning” and “no knee-jerk reactions”. I mean, that’s all well and good - but being sensible and well run doesn’t make you feel alive like a £35m long-haired Geordie in a helicopter.

So it’s actually quite nice that Liverpool are looking to follow up the exciting signing of Luis Diaz with a little bit more. That bit more is Fabio Carvalho who we want to buy from Fulham and immediately send back.

While a player who won’t make his debut for seven months at least is again not exactly one to get the juices flowing, we have Diaz for that and it’s potentially a very exciting team Liverpool are building for a few years' time. Should they get this one over the line of course.

In terms of outs it’s tara to Nat Phillips - for the meantime at least. It’s a bit surprising that the Bolton Baresi is having to drop down a division on loan after such an impressive 12 months, but apparently no better offers were forthcoming. Hopefully he shines there and a fine career is ahead. He deserves it.

In terms of others, you would imagine Neco Williams, Divock Origi and Taki Minamino will be sitting close to their phones just in case. Of the three, it’s obviously Origi who is the most fondly thought of, but all three would get more minutes elsewhere and will be seeing who comes in to offer it.

Whether anyone does we will have to wait and see. But that’s what we all stay up late for. The unpredictability and maybe, maybe a surprise name thrown into that hat at the last minute. Anyone remember how the fax machine works?

Follow all today's transfer moves and news in our live page