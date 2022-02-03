Sean Dyche says he is monitoring the fitness of star forward Maxwel Cornet after the Ivory Coast international returned from the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Cornet made a thrilling start to life at Turf Moor and scored against Leeds on his return from injury at the start of the year, but has been away for four weeks with his country.

And Dyche wants to be careful with how quickly he re-integrates his top goalscorer.

“He’s been away a number of weeks and their training schedule isn’t as loaded as ours,” said Dyche. “These are the challenges.

“He’s back but he only got back yesterday so we are monitoring his welfare against the impact he can have on the team.”

Cornet has scored six times in the Premier League so far this season, more than a third of the Clarets’ goal tally.

“We have to be careful as he didn’t play a lot when he was away,” added Dyche.