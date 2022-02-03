Who are the best Premier League wingers?

There's nothing more exciting than seeing a winger in full flow, skipping away from opponents to deliver that telling cross or shot.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of BBC Match of the Day: Top 10, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

You can rank your favourite Premier League wingers from the list and the trio will see your choices before they record the pod.

Two Manchester City players have made the cut:

Raheem Sterling: Known for his pace and low centre of gravity, Sterling's darting runs from positions out wide into central areas have been a key feature of Manchester City's play under Pep Guardiola.

The 27-year-old has helped the Blues lift three Premier League crowns in the last four seasons and was a major figure in England's run to the European Championship final last summer.

Riyad Mahrez: Mahrez moved to Manchester City from Leicester in 2018 in a £60m deal just four years after arriving in England from Le Havre for a modest £400,000 fee.

The 30-year-old has excellent balance, the guile to evade defenders and is adept at cutting in from the right onto his favoured left foot. With three Premier League titles and an FA Cup to his name, Mahrez has also tasted international success, helping Algeria win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.

Find out who else made the shortlist and vote for your best Premier League wingers