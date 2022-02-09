Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

West Ham controversially handed a start to Kurt Zouma, with boss David Moyes saying the social media video of the defender hurting his cat is being dealt with by the club as "a separate matter".

The Hammers needed extra time to beat non-league Kidderminster in the FA Cup on Saturday, and were non-existent as an attacking threat until late in the first half here when Said Benrahma hit the post.

Things failed to improve as a spectacle after half-time as West Ham struggled to penetrate Watford's organised defensive line, but the visitors began dropping deeper and deeper and eventually paid the price.

Tom Cleverley had a goal-bound effort brilliantly saved by Lukasz Fabianski late on, but Roy Hodgson's team rarely looked like salvaging anything from the game after falling behind.

They now find themselves three points off safety after Newcastle's win over Everton. Meanwhile, the Hammers leapfrog Manchester United into fourth after the Red Devils were held to a draw at Burnley.