Manchester City 2-0 Brentford - Thomas Frank reaction

Brentford manager Thomas Frank speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I think looking from a defensive perspective it was almost the perfect performance.

"But the two goals we give away are both from mistakes - it was a penalty we should never have given away, then the second was a big mistake. That's the disappointing thing.

"We made it so difficult for them with strong discipline, but in the decisive moments we don't take our chances and then get punished at the other end.

"Overall, the performance I was pleased with, that should give us confidence.

"The two mistakes are so big. We will learn from that but when you look at their quality on the pitch it is unbelievable."

On their poor run of form: "It's very important to look at the performance and our work ethic and attitude. I would say our last four performances have been good, so if we keep the mentality high and stay positive then we will be fine."

On Ivan Toney's absence: "I hope Ivan Toney will be back [for the next game]. He will be assessed then I hope he will be ready."