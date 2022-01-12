Spurs boss Antonio Conte is confident club captain Hugo Lloris will sign a new contract and says talks are under way with the France World Cup winner.

Lloris’ current deal runs out at the end of the season and he is free to talk to foreign clubs about a move.

However, Conte said: "He’s our captain, he is a top goalkeeper and he has great experience.

"He loves this shirt and this badge and he is a really important player for me.

"I’m sure they are going to find a solution for him to continue to play with Tottenham."

Lloris joined Spurs from Lyon in 2012 and the 35-year-old has made 394 appearances for the club.