Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham: In pictures

Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Callum Wilson got Newcastle's new era off to the perfect start when he headed the Magpies into an early leadPublished9 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, But their advantage lasted just 15 minutes when Tanguy Ndombele fired in a right-footed driveImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Harry Kane's clever finish then put Spurs in front - although, after his strike was initially ruled out for offside, he had to wait for VAR to allow his first league goal of the seasonImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The match was then suspended when a fan suffered a medical emergency in the standsImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Once the match resumed, Son Heung-min made the game safe for Tottenham when he made it 3-1 in first-half stoppage time