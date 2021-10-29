Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

After Claudio Ranieri’s rather inauspicious introduction to the Vicarage Road faithful it would be nice for the home fans to see a true reflection of what he might bring to this Watford side - similar to what around 2,500 of them saw at Goodison Park last weekend.

The cards were dealt harshly for Ranieri with Liverpool first up for the evergreen Italian even if the five goals conceded were put into perspective when Jurgen Klopp's side went and did the same against Manchester United.

But Ranieri will want to show the Hornets home fans how he can transform this team and the game against Southampton at the Vic gives him a second chance.

Ranieri has already worked out that he needs fast attackers in the front three so they can transition quickly like they did at Goodison Park, telling me: "It's important to move the ball quickly because now everybody wants to press you and if you play slowly the pressing is much better."

He has also realised he needs a link between the attackers and the double pivot midfield of Moussa Sissoko and Juraj Kucka - Ozan Tufan was employed there - and that defensively they need to sharpen up.

Ranieri says he's learning about his players and they are beginning to understand him better.

Now all he needs is a home performance to get the fans to learn about him in a more positive manner than last time at the Vic.

