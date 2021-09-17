Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home Premier League match against Southampton.

Here are the key lines from the Manchester City manager:

He wouldn't apologise for his comments that angered some of the fanbase after Wednesday's Champions League win over RB Leipzig, when he said he "would like more people" to attend Saturday's game;

He believes it's possible fans have misunderstood his comments, saying: "It doesn’t matter how many come, I enjoy them...If you join us we’ll be incredibly happy. If they don’t come, it’s perfect".

He is "proud" of City's fanbase and "knows the history" - "I don’t want to be like United, Barca, Liverpool. I like it, don’t misunderstand" - but if it is a problem for fans, he "will step aside";

Neither of injured centre-backs John Stones and Aymeric Laporte will be fit for the Southampton game;

Nathan Ake has "shown his personality" since the passing of his father after Wednesday's match and Pep has sent his condolences to his family.

