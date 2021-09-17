Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Tottenham were so disappointing in their defeat to Crystal Palace last week, and I can't look past Chelsea here.

They are solid enough to keep Spurs out, and obviously carry a massive threat at the other end of the pitch.

Aqib's prediction: I don't think they are the most exciting side to watch, but it is very hard to beat Chelsea now. 1-2

Shaun's prediction: Chelsea are looking very strong already. 1-2

