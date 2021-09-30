Team news: Tottenham v NS Mura

Tottenham will be without forward Steven Bergwijn for their second Europa Conference League match against Slovenian side NS Mura on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Dutchman injured an ankle during Spurs' last outing in the competition - a 2-2 draw at Rennes in their opening Group G match.

NS Mura lost their first game 2-0 against Dutch side Vitesse.

After winning their first three Premier League games and coming through a two-legged Europa Conference qualifying tie last month, Spurs have yet to win across 90 minutes in five games so far in September.

