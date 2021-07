Ben White is expected to have his Arsenal medical on Wednesday after a £50m deal for the 23-year-old was agreed with Brighton last week. (Sky Sports)

The Gunners are also considering a move for Portuguese winger Matchoi Djalo, with the18-year-old available for about £1m from Pacos de Ferreira. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Iceland goalkeeper Alex Runarsson is set to join Turkish side Altay on loan for the rest of the season. (Football.London)

