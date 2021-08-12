Everton v Southampton: Head-to-head stats

- Everton have lost just one of their 22 Premier League home games against Southampton (W15 D6), remaining unbeaten in their last 16 against them at Goodison Park since a 0-2 loss in November 1997.

- Southampton have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine league meetings with Everton (W3 D2 L4), doing so in a 2-0 home victory last season.

- Everton haven’t lost their opening match in any of the last nine Premier League campaigns (W3 D6) since a 0-1 loss against QPR in 2011-12. Four of the Toffees’ six draws on MD1 since then have been 2-2.

- Southampton have won their opening fixture in just one of their last 14 Premier League campaigns (D7 L6), beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in 2013-14. Saints have the lowest win rate in opening games of all Premier League sides to play in at least 10 campaigns (9% - won 2/22).

- Rafael Benítez will become just the second man to take charge of both Everton and Liverpool, after William Edward Barclay in the late 19th century. The Spaniard has won three of his four home games against Southampton in the Premier League, drawing the other.