'Brighton cannot compete with wages'

Scott McCarthy, WeAreBrighton.com:

To paraphrase Tony Blair, Brighton's three priorities for deadline day would have been a striker, a striker and a striker. Not signing a centre forward last summer proved to be a bit of a disaster, especially when the likes of Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Aaron Connolly and Neal Maupay were locked in a battle for the accolade of 'Worst Premier League Miss of All Time' when frequently missing chances from inside the six-yard box.

If the Albion lived up to their xG in 2020-21, 16th place in the table could have been fifth. Signing a centre-forward is of course easier said than done; every other club is looking for that same player and despite being in their fifth season in the top flight, Brighton still cannot compete with the sort of wages that Newcastle can offer Callum Wilson, for example.

