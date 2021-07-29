Paul Pogba has been approached by Paris St-Germain, who have opened initial discussions to see if the 28-year-old is interested in joining them from United either this summer or next. (Athletic, subscription required)

Meanwhile, Manchester United have a transfer deal for Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, "reasonably far down the line". (Eurosport, via Express)

And youngster Ethan Ennis has chosen to join United despite talks with Chelsea this summer. The 16-year-old also turned down a new contract with Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)

