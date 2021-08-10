Crystal Palace's pre-season results

Crystal Palace played six friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against Watford.

Here are the Eagles' pre-season friendly results in full:

17 July: Walsall 0-1 Crystal Palace (Banks's Stadium)

23 July: Stevenage 1-2 Crystal Palace (Lamex Stadium)

24 July: Ipswich Town 0-1 Crystal Palace (Portman Road Stadium)

27 July: Crystal Palace 2-2 Charlton (Selhurst Park)

31 July: Reading 1-3 Crystal Palace (Madejski Stadium)

7 August: Crystal Palace 3-1 Watford (Selhurst Park)