Crystal Palace's pre-season results
Crystal Palace played six friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against Watford.
Here are the Eagles' pre-season friendly results in full:
17 July: Walsall 0-1 Crystal Palace (Banks's Stadium)
23 July: Stevenage 1-2 Crystal Palace (Lamex Stadium)
24 July: Ipswich Town 0-1 Crystal Palace (Portman Road Stadium)
27 July: Crystal Palace 2-2 Charlton (Selhurst Park)
31 July: Reading 1-3 Crystal Palace (Madejski Stadium)
7 August: Crystal Palace 3-1 Watford (Selhurst Park)